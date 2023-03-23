Hodgson was joined at Copers Cope by assistant Paddy McCarthy, first-team coach Ray Lewington and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, as his squad – minus those players away on international duty – put in some hard graft in overcast conditions.

There were plenty of smiles, however, as the coaching staff took a moment to acquaint – or, in several cases, reacquaint – themselves with Palace players, before getting down to their task in hand.

An important spell lies ahead for Palace following the international break, with 10 Premier League fixtures remaining this season in which to put distance between themselves and the sides trailing them in the table.

