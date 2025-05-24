Over the last week, the Eagles' manager has delivered a first major trophy to South London and also seen his team move onto 52 points – a club record in the Premier League era – with one game still to play.

Speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference on Friday, Glasner was asked if he was able to stay present and allow himself a moment to take in the achievements.

"I'm always reflecting," he said. "I've already got the best appreciation I personally can have with all the happiness, with all the positivity.

"After winning the FA Cup final I got many messages from fans who had been waiting 90 years for a trophy.

"I'm always going to go to Selhurst Park and have this. So, yes, this is a moment I will always remember in my life and this is the best appreciation I can have.

"It's the same with the players, they are feeling well. We've also had players who were here, but aren't here anymore. They messaged me and are really pleased with our achievements.

"[This season] there's so much positive progress within the group, within the club. I'm really proud of everyone who contributed, everyone in the staff, everyone in the players' group.

"There will be, hopefully, a few days when I'm at home when I don't think about football, so I hope it's for myself because otherwise I will have really big problems with my wife and my family!"