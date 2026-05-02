On Jefferson Lerma coming up against his former club…
Jefferson is a very important player.
He's very experienced, he's our most physical player in midfield, he's one of the best players in defending and attacking set-plays, so it's great to have him here with his Premier League experience, with the way he's always training very hard and pushing himself and all the others.
It's great to have him on the team.
Injury updates on Cheick Doucouré and Evann Guessand…
I think Checky won't play this season again. I hope that he can really recover and get back in the off-season, that he can start the pre-season with the new manager, with the new team in the best way. That's what I'm really hoping for him.
Evann, so he won't be available for Bournemouth definitely, but we hope maybe for the second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk and then, of course, until the end of the season.
He's very motivated, working hard in rehab, and again we know what injury he has, it's a very aggressive way that he can play a few games for us, but he wants this as well, so we want it, he wants it.
Of course we are connected with Aston Villa, because he's an Aston Villa player, so they are fine with it and that's why we're really pushing him and he's pushing himself as well, so that's why I'm really confident that he will play a few games for us this season.