On his expectations of the match…

I think everything I'm saying now will be completely the opposite, because I remember before the home game at Selhurst I said “I don't expect many goals, I don't expect a 3-3” – and exactly a 3-3 came!

I expect a very intense game, like always. Bournemouth are playing with one of the highest intensities in the Premier League, having a lot of runs in behind, a lot of pace in their attack, and also with their full-backs.

They're playing a very good season again. I think they struggled in the middle of the season, maybe at the same time when we were struggling. They had some injuries, but now all the players are available and just showing how good they are, and a clear structure in the way they are playing.

Good manager, good team, good players, so it will be the next challenge.

On outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola…

Great. As I mentioned before: clear structure, clear style in the way they are playing, also clear profile in the players they are signing.

It's all about pace and runs, and they are quite direct.

I think he's done an amazing job there, but I never think too much about other managers or other teams, because my focus is on Crystal Palace and our team.