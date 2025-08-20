The FA Cup holders are widely billed as favourites in the two-legged tie against the Norwegian Cup winners, who currently sit in mid-table in Eliteserien, just over halfway through their domestic season.

The first match takes place at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening (20:00 BST), with tickets still available to Season Ticket holders and Members.

The reward for winning the tie will be a place in the Conference League league phase, and Palace’s inaugural involvement in a major European competition proper.

With that on offer, Manager Oliver Glasner told his pre-match press conference: “We will always play the best possible team.

“[Last season] we showed this with every Cup competition, and this is what everyone deserves.

“The players are doing very well, and every player prefers playing a game to training. If a player’s a little bit tired, he’ll get a rest, but it means automatically another is in better shape.

“Maybe there are one or two changes, but the players did so well [against Chelsea at the weekend].

“Three days [since], Sunday to Thursday, is enough time to recover. The players are completely recovered and you could see this today, so there’s no reason to make a lot of changes.

“This is how we want to be, taking every single game seriously and always showing our personality. If we do this, we know we can be quite successful.”