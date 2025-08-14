The match will mark the beginning of our 2025/26 European adventure, and promises to be a truly unforgettable occasion for Palace supporters of all generations.

Tickets will go on sale from 17:30 BST this afternoon, initially to Season Ticket holders, with full sales phases listed below.

The Eagles face either Fredrikstad (from Norway) or Midtjylland (Denmark) in the Conference League play-off round. Palace will meet the losing side of that tie, which will be determined tonight (Thursday 14th) with Midtjylland having won the first leg away in Norway, 3-1, last week.

Our play-off round home leg will subsequently take place on Thursday, 21st August (20:00) at Selhurst Park, with ticketing information below. Supporters are urged to read the below in full before purchasing tickets for this game.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v TBC

Thursday, 21st August

20:00 BST

UEFA Conference League play-off round, first leg

Selhurst Park

Ticket Sale Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number until phase 4.

Phase 1

From Thursday, 14th August, from 17:30 BST (online only) / Friday 15th August, 09:00 BST (all methods)

Season Ticket holders can purchase their own reserved seats (please see guide below).

Deadline: Friday, 15th August, 17:00.

Friday, 15th August, 17:00. Please note: Online sales will close at 16:00 on Friday 15th to prepare for the next phase.

Phase 2

From Friday, 15th August, 17:00 (online only) / Monday, 18th August, 10:00 (all other methods)

Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders who have not purchased in Phase 1.

Phase 3

From Saturday, 16th August, 17:00 (online only) / Monday, 18th August, 10:00 (all other methods)

All paid Members and Season Ticket holders who have not purchased in Phase 1.

Phase 4

From Sunday, 17th August, 17:00 (online only) / Monday, 18th August, 10:00 (all other methods)

All Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets per client reference number, or three additional tickets if they have already purchased.

Please also note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (65+): £20

£20 Under-18s: £15

Ticket Delivery

All tickets will be issued digitally to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you cannot use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after purchase to request a PDF or printed ticket (postal charges may apply).

How to purchase your reserved seat:

Log in to eticketing.co.uk/cpfc Click the My Account icon (top right) Select Reserved Tickets You will see your reserved ticket(s) for the match.

You can purchase for other supporters only if you have a strong Friends & Family link. For more info on friends and family please visit here.