The Austrian is celebrating one year as Palace manager today (Wednesday, 19th February), having guided the South London side to some memorable results over the last 12 months.

Speaking in an embargoed section of his latest press conference, Glasner said: “My roots, my home will always be Austria – it's my base – but I really like and enjoy living here in England, living here in London. I’ve felt welcome from day number one.

“I felt welcome in England from the first day. Let's say it's my second base now! My family feels well. They come to some games here. We are enjoying this time together here.

“But of course, most of the time I’m working here – and for me, it's not just the job or the training, it's the environment, the people you meet day by day: not just the players – the [people] in the office, like Joanne [Whittle, Head of PR and Media Relations].

“And then it is how you work together. Sometimes it's tough work, it's hard work. But it's also love together, have fun together, talk together, and this is what I'm really enjoying here.”