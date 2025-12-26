On Palace’s run of three games in five days before Christmas…

I’ve mixed feelings [about how we performed], to be honest.

Of course it was maybe the worst performance in this season against Leeds, but also maybe we have to accept it with all the games. I know this group, that's why we all were disappointed, but maybe we have to accept that this can happen, and it happened at Leeds.

But playing three days later, or switching during a game like we did, three days later here at the Emirates, just shows what they can do, and I think the KuPS game was a chance for many young players who showed up.

We have now an injury with Chris [Richards]. We hope that it's not so serious.

Everything else, we came through these five games quite well, but also that's what it has to be, as I mentioned, so no injured player will come back the next two weeks when we have these five games [against Tottenham, Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Macclesfield].

That means we have 16, and if Chris is missing 15, plus a few from our Academy. This group, we have to go through it all together, and we will go through it.