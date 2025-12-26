To be honest, the last months have just been resting and playing. Again, since 22nd November we’ve played every third day, we have no training sessions.
That makes it difficult, especially for players who are not in the rhythm, and I think we could see it today [against Arsenal], players who are not in the rhythm and not getting many minutes, especially when you are a young player, it's not the perfect situation, but there is no other solution.
Of course, every Manager will tell you the same, if you have three games in five days, you just play and rest, and prepare on the screen.
Now, when we meet on 26th December, we won’t have a high intensity session because it's just not possible, because we play two days later, and then on 1st [January against Fulham], and then we have four games in nine days, always just two days in between, with travelling and everything, so it's resting, resting, resting.
The best thing is to win a game, because then you get confidence, and we will go it for the Tottenham game.