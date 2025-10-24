On team news...

It looks like everyone came through physically okay [from the Larnaca game].

For us it is now just about recovery. the weather looks fine, so then we will be on the pitch playing a little bit of head tennis, using all the facilities we have.

The players already started with the recovery, and with the players who didn't play and keeping them in the rhythm, they'll do 30, 40 minutes, a little bit of ball work.

It's just about staying in the rhythm and being best prepared for Arsenal, and this is what I can promise, is that the players will be fit and ready.

On where the squad is at...

Of course, the start was excellent, but I was clear that it doesn't mean the whole season will be like this, because then we would win all four competitions.

But, again, I have no concerns at all, because the performances are okay.

We are not always on top, and this was our 14th game this season. We can't always expect to be performing on our top level every game.

And then, sometimes you need to be clinical... score a goal, take a set play and win. We are not that far away at the moment, but we will try to get there, and that we take more wins with the effort that the players show, and the chances we create.