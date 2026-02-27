The Eagles were victorious in their first-ever major European knockout tie last night, after goals from Lacroix and Evann Guessand sealed a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park – 3-1 on aggregate – over HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League.
That display built on a hard-fought but important 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with Palace now set to travel to Old Trafford full of belief, seeking to build on four wins in their last six visits to the famous stadium.
Delivering his pre-match press conference at Selhurst Park in the aftermath of last night’s European win, Glasner believes his side could pose problems for Michael Carrick’s Manchester United team, the Red Devils themselves having won five of six games under their interim manager.
Read on for Glasner’s key pre-match talking points…