On two wins in the space of five days…

It's a long week – but on the other side, it's a short week when you have three games!

Often you can talk about everything, you can train everything, but the most important thing for getting confidence and getting belief is to win games. This is what we did now twice.

I was a player for many, many years, and I know the games where everybody is expecting you to win are sometimes the most difficult ones.

Of course, we played Wolves at home, but I still think, three days before, they drew against Arsenal, a very good side. Every Premier League game is very tight, and you need a very good performance to take the win.

Against Zrinjski Mostar, everybody expects us to win, but sometimes they are the most difficult ones, so therefore these two wins helped us and will help us to gain confidence again.

We need confidence at Old Trafford. Manchester United are on a good run. I watched their game Monday night at Everton. It was a fantastic transition goal [from Benjamin Sesko], and you can see the pace they have in their attack.

On the other side, I also have seen that Everton caused them some problems, so I'm looking forward to Old Trafford.