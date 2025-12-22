On the opportunity of a Cup quarter-final…

A Cup competition is always do or die – and yes, it's a big opportunity.

We know which team we are playing. But yes, again, it's [Saturday] to be disappointed, thinking about solutions, and then tomorrow [Sunday] is head up and showing a different face at Emirates.

We played there a couple of weeks ago. We gave them two finishes from open play, and lost with the second phase from a set play.

If you play these teams, you have to be top in every single phase of the game, and this will be the challenge.

This is what we can show. I think we showed it many times. It's the next opportunity for us.

On Palace’s third game in the space of six days…

We are in four competitions, and we want these games. We want this amount of games, and it's not to complain about it. And it's the same, we want to win.

That would mean at least two more games in the Carabao Cup. The players don't tell me that they want to lose because they want to save these two games in January and February – so we will go to win it.