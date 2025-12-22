On defending set-pieces…
For me, there's always two possibilities to act when you're weak in defending set-pieces like we were [at Leeds].
One is to have concerns and be worried about the next game. Then, my feeling, my experience, tells me we will get the next punishment.
Or it’s ‘okay, see that there's a challenge’. I don't know how many setbacks I had in my life, and okay, we were knocked down in round three, but still nine rounds to go. If you're always concerned about everything, it's the wrong mindset.
It’s about taking the lessons, seeing it as a challenge and say, ‘OK, we will do it better in three days.’ [There’s] no training, but we will do it better. We know we can do it better. We showed this so often.
We have a chance to do it better. If we feel like victims or concerned and worried and scared, no chance.
On facing Arsenal…
I think the game will be different to [Leeds]. Again, we will have a few set-pieces. I know that we can do it better today, and it's also not always talking about big problems.We have to do it better. We have to give the players solutions. That's the job of myself and my staff.
And then we’ll give them the confidence that they can defend it and also score goals. We won against Brentford with two set-piece goals, and defended there very well. They’re a team that's really good in set-pieces.
It's always a good challenge, and if we take this challenge, we can grow and learn from it. This will be our approach.