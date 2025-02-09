Chilwell signed from Chelsea on loan earlier this week, Palace's second addition of the January transfer window after Romain Esse.

Glasner confirmed earlier in his pre-match press conference that Chilwell has only just restarted team training, but he didn't rule out the possibility of the defender making his debut at Doncaster in the Cup.

He also added that the tie could be an opportunity to give Adam Wharton further minutes, after his comeback in the win at Manchester United last time.

Speaking on Friday, Glasner said: "We can't expect Ben Chilwell to be playing 90 minutes. We can't expect Adam Wharton playing 90 minutes. But it is possible they play. It is possible Romain Esse starts, but again, there's many things for us to consider.

"I think both are ready to start, but I don't want to plan that both maybe have to get off at half-time.

"My feeling tells me it's not a good idea to start both at the same time when both are not available for 90 minutes – but maybe on Sunday I'll have a different opinion.

"So there are many things we are thinking about, and then we will decide on the latest time we can, when we tell the players, latest Monday noon."

Caleb Kporha is another player who could be in contention for minutes, having made his first Palace start in another cup tie, away at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, earlier this season.

"I'm always considering, 'is it the best moment for the young players', to give them minutes. We want to find the right moment for him [Kporha] to show his strength, but we have a lot of trust in him, that's why he trains every day with us.

"He's doing really well, he's improving and improving, and if we feel it's the right moment, he will get the minutes."