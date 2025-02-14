One player who has been a regular fixture in the side this season is Will Hughes, the midfielder having won Player of the Match for his performance at Doncaster on Monday night – and having also won much acclaim in recent weeks.

“He’s a great football player,” Glasner smiled. “I think it's nothing to do with me or with us – it's because of the talent he obviously had.

“I was told that when Will was 19, he was one of the best passers in English football. And this is what he shows now. I don't know what happened in between and I don't judge it, but from the first day we could see that he has a very good pre-orientation.

“It's a little bit similar to Adam Wharton. He can solve situations with one touch, and it's not just the short side, like he showed with this pass, then he played over the last line [against Doncaster for Justin Devenny’s goal].

“I also mentioned it sometimes, he's like more the old school. He's talking, he's a leader, and so this is what I really appreciate and he's really doing excellent in the last year.

“It was also [the case] at the end of last season, and then he got injured at Wolves with his knee, so he was out for the last two or three games. But also before, we could see it. He has a good combination of aggression, of working mentality, and passing.

“And it's also good that we have different profiles because some games maybe need the physical part of Jeff Lerma – his heading, his pace – and there are some games where we need maybe a little bit more technical football players like Adam and Will.

“Unfortunately, Cheicky [Doucouré] is injured – who’s different, a very stable holding midfielder. It’s also good we have Daichi [Kamada] and Justin who can play this role, and they are more attacking midfielders, because they also can play the No. 10 position.

“Then we can decide from game to game what's best for this game, who's in the best shape, who showed us during the week that he can help us winning the game.

“That's very positive for me as a manager to choose now between players who are all in good shape with different profiles, and this is credit to [Sporting Director] Dougie [Freedman] for building this group in this way.”

