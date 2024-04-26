On Palace’s recent performances…
Of course we hoped that it would happen, but it's the same – I couldn't plan and say ‘it's in four weeks, it's in six weeks, it's in eight weeks.’
Now, the performances are really good, but it's the same: it's not [certain] that it happens again in the future, so you always have to deserve it, you always have to work on it.
This is what I mentioned before: the players give us the confidence because they are listening. Every day we were sitting here and having a meeting, and showing them videos, and nobody was sleeping, so that gives us good feedback!
This is the basic for a good relationship and for success, and this we could feel from the first day: that they are good characters – and this I’ve mentioned very often, and I wouldn't do if I don't feel it – so the basement is built, but it's just the basement.
Now we have 39 points, and I think it shouldn't be our target to say ‘39 points, oh well done, staying in the Premier League,’ because then I would say 'come on guys, go wherever you want and take vacations' – but no.
We want to improve, we want to win games, and we have the next chance tomorrow at Fulham.
On the Marbella training camp…
When we spoke about going there, it was one of our reasons to be together, and get each other known, so I think it's from both sides – from the players’ side, and also from the staff side.
I think it was useful, but it's not that you go for one week, or five days, and then everything works. It's a process, and honestly I see so many things we can still improve.
But I see us on a good pathway, and again it’s not important what's in my mind, it's important how we build a common sense of how we want to play, what we want to do, what fits to the players.
I think it gets clearer and clearer for everyone, and good results, good performances, and wins, help in building trust and help in getting confidence.