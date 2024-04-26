On Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored eight times in nine games under Glasner…

I mention it very often: he has now the confidence and he gets many chances, so again it's always how we work together as a team in offence and defence to create situations where the offensive players can score.

He's the No. 9 in the middle of the pitch and he's our most offensive player, so he should be there when he gets the chances, and he has now the confidence to finish them. Everything he shows is what he's doing, so of course we encourage and support every single player. This is what we always do and he's really in good shape now.

I told him, and I think it's no secret: ‘you deserve it’, because he's so hard-working – and not just on the pitch. He's messaging staff members ‘I would like to do this tomorrow before training, I would like to do this’.

We always talk about intrinsic motivation, because this is the best thing you can have: if somebody always has to tell you ‘you have to do this, you have to do that’, and you just do it because somebody tells you, you never get the same output. [But when] you have the intrinsic motivation, you want to improve.

I have three children and if you tell them: ‘hey you have to learn this, you have to learn that’, it's terrible! But convince them that it will help them in their future life, to learn a different language or whatever, and they have this intrinsic motivation, and then this is my experience, and also my conviction, that you get the reward for it.

If you invest a lot in something, you get the reward, and JP gets the reward for the time, for the effort, he's investing every single day. I like to see this because it's not doing nothing and scoring many goals, or doing nothing and being successful in life.

Giving all your effort, all your passion, to your job, or to your friends, or whatever, you get it back.