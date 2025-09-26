Reflecting on August’s Community Shield meeting between the two sides, when Crystal Palace emerged winners on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley, Glasner said in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference: “I'm always positive.

“I always think that we can score two goals – but against Sunderland we didn't do it. Against Millwall we didn't do it. We had the chances.

“I'm always positive, yes. I'm trusting this group of players. I'm trusting the way we are playing, because we showed, so many times, that we are able to create chances, and then if we have the efficiency, yes, we can score two against Liverpool again.

“But we have to do many things only on a very, very good level, on a top level, and we have to be efficient. Then it's possible.”

Glasner was subsequently asked about his team’s recent propensity to excel against high lines, particularly with balls in behind, and he said: “Of course – it's easier for everyone. The more space you have, the easier it is to play. You could see for Liverpool, against a very well-coached Burnley, that it was not so easy to find space.

“Everybody knows you need to threaten the back line. You need to run behind the back line to create chances, or you have a dribble and then a shot maybe outside the box, or you have the set plays. But everybody knows it.

“And of course, the deeper the block is, the more difficult it is, and the more space you have, the easier it is. I think that's not just us. That's every team.

“On the other side, this is what I like: Arne Slot, just a great manager with a clear structure, so it makes it sometimes easier to analyse when there's a clear idea how they play, so we can prepare the team exactly how they will attack, how they will defend, what they are doing in set plays. I think all of that helps.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool