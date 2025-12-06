The Eagles were victorious away in Burnley on Wednesday evening thanks to the Colombian’s well-taken header on the stroke of half-time – the 29-year-old’s 10th goal for the club, and fourth this season – and will be seeking to make it back-to-back away wins at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

No defender has more Premier League goal involvements this season than Muñoz (five), and only striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been involved in more open-play sequences (41 to Muñoz’s 40) which ended in a shot for Palace this season.

Asked in the embargoed section of his pre-Fulham press conference whether Muñoz was the best right-back in the Premier League, Glasner said: “I think it's unfair to compare him with right-backs because when you play a back four, as a right-back, you have to be a little bit more cautious.

“He’s, let's say, a mix between a right-back and a right winger, and that's why we're also playing this system because we know his attacking style and we know that he's very dangerous. Even before he came to Palace, I think he scored five goals in the Belgium league in six months and that's just his nature.

“Of course his physicality, his runs, always being there and having this feeling in the box, at the far post, this is something special. You can't always have your right-back in the opposite box, but in our system we can, and that's one of the reasons why we play a back three.

“For us, Dani is a very important player. if you don't score many goals, and your right wing-back has now four… at the moment, after losing Ismaïla [Sarr, to injury] he's one of our few players who makes runs in behind without the ball, and that helps us.”