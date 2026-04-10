On Eddie Nketiah’s injury…

For Eddie, unfortunately, it is the end of the season, so he won't return until the new season starts.

I didn't speak to him because he had a scan yesterday evening, and I think the doctor called me at nine in the evening when I watched the Champions League games. And I got this information, so it's brand new, and of course today it was preparing the team.

Of course tomorrow I will speak to him and then we'll decide what's best, because for him it's the same as with Cheick Doucouré, it’s getting stable, and now his deadline is not Newcastle or Florence, now his deadline should be when the new pre-season starts.

It’s so that he's in the best shape that he can really train the full pre-season, because that's what he deserves, what he needs: constant training, constant games to get back to match fitness, and we will support him.

On how he plans to balance domestic and European football in the season run-in…

We always decide the day before the game, or on a game day, how the players present, and I mentioned it, so we're always taking the blood, we see the objective parameter, how fatigued they are, and then talking to the players, and if they feel ready, then we start.

We had a good break, good recovery, and the players look fresh, but if I feel it's necessary to rotate six players, I will rotate six players, because we never risk any injuries.