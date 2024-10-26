Reflecting more broadly on the team’s confidence ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Selhurst Park, Glasner noted: “I never talk about luck or being lucky or being unlucky. We have to focus on what we can influence, you know, and then just cross our fingers and hope that the next time it's in. For me, it, this is just my experience I have.

“On the other side now, it's when you have the good results, you have this confidence, and then it seems like you always have... You're always the lucky guy. But then it's the same, you know, you have this mood.

“At the moment, you know, they want it. I see the players after training session, practising finishes and getting this confidence and everything back. And therefore, yeah, we just need it.

“For me, it's not always black and white. [In April] we were 1-0 down at Fulham, and we had an unbelievable strike from Jeffrey Schlupp. Goal of the Month, yeah? We go 1-1 – ‘ah, what a mentality of the team, and they play so well.’

“So in the 88th minute [against Nottingham Forest], we have a great finish from Jeffrey Schlupp – and an unbelievable save from [goalkeeper Matz] Sels, because he didn't see the ball. [Ismaila] Sarr was in front of him. This would also have been the 1-1 in the 88th minute.

“[Last season’s run of good results] was the chemistry. It was the spirit. It was the confidence. It was the results. The results helped us to create this flow.

“It's a process. The same, how to increase your confidence, is a process. And yes, I think it was the start [of the season]: the start was two defeats, and [it was] also how the defeats happened.

“I think at Brentford we also could have won the game, but we didn't. Against West Ham we had three great chances in the first-half. We missed them all, and then we got punished with two transitions.

“And then you start with two defeats. And then you go to Chelsea. It was the moment players leaving, new players coming in. The group has to find themselves. This was the process, and then we didn't get the results, and that's how it happened.”

