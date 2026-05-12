When reflecting on the season so far, Glasner was asked about how he is able to keep standards high at the end of a mammoth season, in terms of the number of games the longest in Palace's history.

Wednesday's game in Manchester with be the Eagles' 57th fixture of 2025/26, with number 60 – the small matter of a European Final against Rayo Vallecano – taking place in Leipzig at the end of the month.

"Every single player has the potential to improve," he said. "As a football player, individually, tactically, in his personality. This is what we want.

"Every opportunity you have to improve yourself. It's the same for me. I get a lot of feedback on how I dealt with certain situations.

"It's all about giving your best. And then saying 'did it work?' Looking at the reasons for why something worked, or didn't work.

"Sometimes players can be [near their limit]. But you can always improve technically. The older you get, the more difficult it is.