On whether Maxence Lacroix would miss Sunday’s game, after coming off injured on Thursday…

How it looked like yesterday, yes, but again, we will assess him further with training in the afternoon [on Friday], after the press conference and then, we will see.

But yeah, he had to be subbed because he had problems with his adductor and he mentioned it at half-time already, so it doesn't look really good.

All others look fine, but nobody will come back.

On balancing European and domestic football…

I don't think that Crystal Palace is pretty much safe when I see the teams who are behind us, when I see how they are performing, especially West Ham, really getting point after point, and all the others as well.

There are teams like Nottingham [Forest], they were seventh last year; there's a team like Tottenham, who won the Europa League; and a team like Brighton.

I think it would be completely wrong to say now we go all in the Conference League and forget about the Premier League. I think it's a very important game now against Wolverhampton [Wanderers].

It looks like we’ll have to change the back three again. This was mentioned so often, it was our foundation for everything we had, our back line and the togetherness. Right at the moment, we are not that consistent in our defence, because also in all the last games we scored, but we had just one win, and this was when we had the clean sheet.

We are struggling to get clean sheets because we are making too many mistakes. This is what we have to improve, definitely, and the next chance is on Sunday.