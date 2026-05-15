Read on for the all key quotes from Glasner's pre-Brentford press conference, below!

On call-ups for Lacroix and Mateta to France's World Cup squad...

I'm very pleased and delighted for Maxence [Lacroix] and JP [Mateta].

We'll have a number of players at the World Cup, but a lot of the others were always involved with their country.

But Maxence had his debut in March and JP was not included in the March one due to his injury.

So I think it's massive for both of them, and I'm really delighted because they worked so hard.

I talked to Maxence two years ago when we wanted to sign him from Wolfsburg. We talked about this... because that's his big dream, playing for France.

He deserves all the credit because he has worked so hard and it's the same for JP. He has already played more than 50 games this season.

Since I arrived and that's now more than two years, JP is among the top five scorers in the league is this period.

It just shows how consistently he's scoring goals, and this is when you call up a striker, you want to rely on them to score goals. So both deserve it, and I'm really delighted.