The Eagles fought well against Fulham on New Year's Day, but were forced to settle for a draw after Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half header was cancelled out late on by Tom Cairney's strike.
Glasner delivered his pre-Newcastle press conference in the immediate aftermath of the 1-1 draw, and spoke about Sunday's opponents, who are a point behind Palace in the Premier League standings; and lessons learned from last season's trip to St. James' Park.
Read on below for the Manager’s key pre-match quotes.