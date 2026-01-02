On team news ahead of Newcastle…

Right now, of course, today we had 14 on-field players from our squad available, and we have our youngsters.

But for me, it's always important also to find the right moment to give them minutes, because it's also for them: for example, coming on today and making a mistake and you lose, it's massive pressure on a young boy, and so it's really being very careful and cautious with them to find the right moment.

Of course, if Will [Hughes] is not available, we have 13, and three days after Newcastle, we play Villa at home. Both teams are on a great run, even though Villa lost at the Emirates.

With Newcastle, I watched them against Burnley, they’re a high-intensity team, especially at home. Pace everywhere. Great, very dominant central midfield. We will give our best to do it better than last year, because last year we went home with a 5-0 [defeat].

It looks like [Eddie Nketiah] is also not available. It looks like nobody will come back for this game.