Speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference, Glasner noted: “The philosophy is not the system. The philosophy are the habits and the patterns on the pitch. That's the philosophy.

“The system can change. Again, I’ve played every single system – every single one. So, really, from 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, 3-4-3, 3-5-2… I’ve played everything.

“The patterns were the same, so the philosophy never changed, but the system changes. And so, again, for me, there’s too much discussion about the system. And even when you watch Man United, I think it's sometimes unfair if they play Amad [Diallo] as a wing-back, as then very often it's more in a 4-4-2, especially when he presses against the back four.

“And when I see Arsenal defending, sometimes [Bukayo] Saka drops, then it's like he's in the Amad position, and it's also a back five. I think if you really look in detail, [you’ll see] small differences, but not big ones.”

Palace go into Sunday’s game as many a bookmakers’ favourites against Manchester United, with the two teams fifth and 10th in the Premier League table respectively.