On team news, and whether Adam Wharton could be fit to start…

I don't know, ha! It's a nice question – I don't know [given the timing]!

Adam is still feeling his chest. He's not completely free. Sometimes you need to cough it out. I hope this will happen now. Let's see. It was good for him to play 30 minutes [against Alkmaar].

Also for me, he felt a little bit rusty at the beginning, moving a little bit slow. That's why we wanted him to play the 30 minutes because, again, we will have just recovery in the next two days. Therefore, it was important for him to raise his heart frequency and get a little bit of intensity.

I think he did better and better during the game. If it's enough to start against Brighton, I don't know at the moment.

All others look fine. A few knocks. Marc [Guéhi] had one at the end, but he said he's fine. At the moment, it looks like all players who were involved in today's squad will be available.

On Chadi Riad...

He trained yesterday [Wednesday] and then he slipped and he had a little bit of reaction in his knee. Then I spoke to him, and he preferred to watch the game from the stand.

On Ismaïla Sarr, and managing minutes against AZ Alkmaar...

Sarr came off after 65 minutes of Palace's 3-1 win, having scored twice at that point.

He mentioned yesterday a very, very small tightness in his hamstring. And the doctor told me and then I said, 'hey, we have a game on Sunday as well.' Then he plays for Senegal, fortunately here in London.

Again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do.

Also, Adam got the minutes. I wanted him to play around 30 minutes after being ill for almost a week. Daichi [Kamada] stayed in the rhythm, giving Dani Muñoz a break, also Jeff Lerma did very well again.

Most parts of the game worked how we planned it.