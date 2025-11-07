Following the immediate conclusion of his post-match press conference for Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar, Oliver Glasner spoke to the assembled media about this coming Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.
On team news, and whether Adam Wharton could be fit to start…
I don't know, ha! It's a nice question – I don't know [given the timing]!
Adam is still feeling his chest. He's not completely free. Sometimes you need to cough it out. I hope this will happen now. Let's see. It was good for him to play 30 minutes [against Alkmaar].
Also for me, he felt a little bit rusty at the beginning, moving a little bit slow. That's why we wanted him to play the 30 minutes because, again, we will have just recovery in the next two days. Therefore, it was important for him to raise his heart frequency and get a little bit of intensity.
I think he did better and better during the game. If it's enough to start against Brighton, I don't know at the moment.
All others look fine. A few knocks. Marc [Guéhi] had one at the end, but he said he's fine. At the moment, it looks like all players who were involved in today's squad will be available.
On Chadi Riad...
He trained yesterday [Wednesday] and then he slipped and he had a little bit of reaction in his knee. Then I spoke to him, and he preferred to watch the game from the stand.
On Ismaïla Sarr, and managing minutes against AZ Alkmaar...
Sarr came off after 65 minutes of Palace's 3-1 win, having scored twice at that point.
He mentioned yesterday a very, very small tightness in his hamstring. And the doctor told me and then I said, 'hey, we have a game on Sunday as well.' Then he plays for Senegal, fortunately here in London.
Again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do.
Also, Adam got the minutes. I wanted him to play around 30 minutes after being ill for almost a week. Daichi [Kamada] stayed in the rhythm, giving Dani Muñoz a break, also Jeff Lerma did very well again.
Most parts of the game worked how we planned it.
On Palace’s rivalry with Brighton…
When I heard the first time about it, I thought: “so far away – it’s a derby?” Then I was told about the history.
I could feel it last year there, how pleased our fans were winning at Brighton and how proud they were afterwards.
At home, of course, the game story, conceding two red cards and getting the win at the end was great.
Of course, if you have two [wins] in a row, you want to make three in a row. That's what we will go for.
I think they're doing really well. Also, they have a lot of pace in their attack. A clear structure.
I think Fabian Hürzeler is doing a great job there. It will be a very good test. For us, it's now to recover physically and mentally and be ready.
On the Premier League table this year…
When I saw all the teams playing in the Champions League the last two days, all English teams, I just looked at how good they are. I think they had five wins and one draw. Yes, I think it's very competitive on a very high level.
Why? I don't know. You should know better than me – I'm here just for 18 months!
Pep [Guardiola] said last year that it looks like the gap between the top and the middle [of the table] is getting closer. He's here for nine years.
I have to agree. When you see all the results, I think last week was a little bit different because there were 2-0 and 3-0, many clean sheets, usually very tight results per one goal.
At the end, small margins decide about winning or losing. It just shows the quality of the Premier League.
On Palace currently having the longest unbeaten home run in the Premier League (13)…
If it's a fortress, our fans make it a fortress.
We have the support, we have the togetherness, we have a good feeling. But on the other side, we never care if we play away or at home.
It's always the same style, the same approach. Hopefully, the next [unbeaten game] will follow!
On 10 wins in 18 games in all competitions this season…
It’s now November. We've already played 18 games. 12 will follow before the end of the year. In many other countries, this is the full season of a league. We played it in three-and-a half months.
It just shows at the moment how this group is working. Very often, we were told 'are you ready for playing four competitions?' We've just played three at the moment.
Winning a big trophy, then starting the start of the season with winning the Community Shield… for a team that's not used to being praised everywhere, sometimes you can get a little bit laid back and chilling, and then you get punished.
I can just repeat it because I mention it so often: this group is so ambitious. When you once try honey, you want it again because it's sweet.
I think this is what the players [want]: they won the trophy, and it was sweet. It was nice. It's not like: ‘oh, I don't like it anymore. I want sour again.’ No, they want sweet again.
They work really hard. You see it in every single game, in every single training. They're so professional. That's why we have almost all the players available. We have a very tight squad. We decided to keep a tight squad.
We don't want to send four or five players away before a game. Again, credit to them because the players are the ones who have to perform on that level.
On having plenty of games ahead…
If you have the momentum, keep it going.
Again, I just get all the stats from my staff. We've still the highest xG in the whole of Premier League, creating the most big chances in the Premier League. Even today, we had almost four of xG. We're really always creating, creating, creating.
This is how we want to play. If a player needs a rest, he gets the rest. But again, sometimes we train harder, not in one session, but in two sessions, and there is one game. The players want to play. That's the best way.
I think it's our job to find the right balance. But at the moment, it looks like they're enjoying it. I told them again before tonight's game that this is the third home game in Crystal Palace history in a European competition.
It's the second in a major competition in 120 years. I said: ‘you made it happen.’ These players made it happen for our fans.
Let's enjoy it, not see it as hard work. No, that's the reward for winning a trophy.
Everybody, and this is my feeling, our fans, they are enjoying it. They say: ‘wow, European football here under the floodlights at Selhurst.’ Great, great.
This is what we want to keep as long as possible. Let's see.
On the occasion of facing Brighton…
I also like the honey!
Yes, of course. It's how I see it: if something is important for my wife, it's automatically important for me. If something is important for our fans, it's automatically important for us as a group – because we're playing for them, with them.
I think what the fans are appreciating is that we always give our best. The players always give their best. We can't promise always winning a game, but we promise we’re always giving everything until the final whistle. This is what they appreciate and I think that helps to have a good relationship and that helps, of course, winning games.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sunday, 9th November
- 14:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+