On Everton’s strengths…

[Last Monday] I saw the next two opponents, because it was Everton and, on Wednesday, it's Manchester City.

I think the first half, City played so well and they were so dominant. Maybe they could have been up by more than one goal, but then it also shows the character of Everton and David Moyes' teams, always able to strike back.

Then they made more pressure on City, got a set-play goal, and it was a very good performance in the second half. And then also you could see again, the quality City has straight from the 3-1, they scored a 3-2, and then Doku’s second one [for 3-3].

I think David Moyes is doing a fantastic job there. They are in the middle of the fight for European places. I was just told by the Chairman it could end with 11 English teams playing European football next year.

They’re a physical team, good players: N’Diaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Barry… Röhl had a very good game against City in midfield, with Garner. They’ve a very physical back, big four, of course, English national team goalkeeper [Pickford]. Always long balls and very threatening in set-plays.

Huge respect for them, but I think we showed there, the first 60 minutes, that we can really play well against them. Then we dropped a little bit off, I think it was after a European night, so we have to find the right conclusions.