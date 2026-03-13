On how he hopes Palace will finish the Premier League season…
I think the team is doing excellent. We had a couple of weeks where we were really struggling. We talked about it due to different reasons.
Overall, I'm really pleased with the performances in the last weeks and with the results we got and the consistency. It’s now our fourth clean sheet since Mark Guéhi left. It's really a credit to all the players, to the whole team, and especially to the defenders.
We will try to get as many points as possible. As I said, I always want more than the season before. If we can achieve it, I don't know right now, but we will definitely go into every single game to get the win.
We also know that in the Premier League, you never can take it for granted that you win a game. Therefore, huge respect for the Leeds side.
On lessons from the last meeting with Leeds…
We'll watch them tomorrow. I never prepare the next game before we've played the game before, so we'll watch them tomorrow.
Of course, the analysts have prepared everything, but I think now – I'm watching maybe too many football games – but there's no surprise. No team, I think, can surprise us, can surprise me right now.
We know how they're going to play, but of course it's watching them, analysing, showing the players, giving them a plan of what we want to do.
On the other side, we don't change our plan completely because it's how we are successful and how we did really well in the last games.
And I think it's different because we played them away 48 hours after the KuPS Kuopio game. Now, it’s a normal rhythm, so we also had a full week to prepare, and then it was there it was right before Christmas, 10 weeks in a row, playing every third day, so at that time we were really exhausted with many players not available.
Now I see it completely different. But, again, every single Premier League game is very competitive and it's a huge challenge.