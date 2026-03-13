On Daniel Muñoz…

It's more likely [he plays] than yesterday! It's still a question mark.

Sometimes it seems that Dani doesn't feel pain where everybody else is feeling pain, so I'm quite hopeful. Let's see if he can train with us tomorrow.

Of course, we have to be a little bit aware of his shoulder, but if he can train fully with us on Saturday, then he will be in the squad here.

On managing Jean-Philippe Mateta’s return from injury…

We have just one league game and one Conference League game [this month]. It was the plan now to get him back and also have him available and give him a few minutes to get him back in. Then, we have three weeks.

Of course, I wish for him to be called up by France, but I can't see it right now because he was injured for a long time.

Then, we’ll use the three weeks to get him into a better shape and into a better rhythm. Hopefully, we are then qualified for the quarter-finals, but again, respect for Larnaca. It will be a tricky game as well there.

And then having JP in a better shape than he is now and helping us maybe for 30 minutes or 45 or even for 60 minutes.

I think after the international break, Eddie Nketiah will be back for us and also on Sunday, Christantus Uche is available. I was really pleased with his 15 or 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur – Uche fought and really made it difficult for them, and we need this now.

We have more players available and that should help us.