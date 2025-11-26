On Palace’s best start to a season in over 30 years…
“First of all, it’s the players, because they play so well. They do so well, bot just this season, but the last season.
“And, yeah, it's consistency. Most of the team, we are working together for 18 months. Even when we lost, let's say, one of our superstars every summer, [Michael] Olise to Bayern Munich and this summer, [Ebere] Eze to Arsenal, but we replaced him really early. Isma came in last summer and played excellent for us. Great player.
“And I think it's with confidence. I think we have quite a good structure. We are defensively tough to break, and this is what we will show tomorrow, what we want to show tomorrow.
“But at the end, it's all because we have a great group of players and a great group of people working together, enjoying their time together and always giving our best.”
On competing for every trophy…
“We always want to win, and I think we don't need extra motivation. It's the first time in the club's history that we play European football. This is motivation enough, and we enter every single competition to win it.
“But we have huge respect for every opposition, like Strasbourg, and we could see it in all the other games as well.
“But the first goal is to win tomorrow. That's the most important thing.”
Match Details
RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace