On team news ahead of the game…

“We have one player who couldn't travel: that's Borna Sosa. He got a knock in Monday's training. We will miss the game tomorrow.

“All other players are fit and ready.

“I always play the team where I think we have the best chance to win it. To be honest, I've already decided [it], but I won't tell you!

On facing RC Strasbourg, fifth in Ligue 1 this season…

“Strasbourg are a very good team, and not just in the Conference League but in Ligue 1, they’ve done very well.

“Yesterday Marselle played Newcastle [in the UEFA Champions League], a French team against an English team, and Marseille won a very tight game. I expect the same tomorrow.

“I was really impressed when we prepared for this game, about the way they are playing: very intense, very quick players, with a lot of confidence, always attacking. It will be a great challenge.

“We are looking forward to the game: a nice stadium, nice atmosphere and we will do our best to get the win.”