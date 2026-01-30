On team news ahead of the game…

I can confirm that JP [Mateta] will not be in the matchday squad, but it's nothing to do right now with a transfer – it's just he doesn’t feel in the right place right now to play, and it makes no sense because we have to protect the team, I have to protect him. That's why he will not travel with us to Nottingham.

No new player will be in the matchday squad. These are the only things that are really a fact. Everything else, we have to wait for what will happen in the next three days.

With Daichi [Kamada], it looks like today or tomorrow we're doing a re-scan again, and if it looks quite good, he's more and more integrated, so the plan is that he has a full training week and should be available for Brighton if the scan is more or less okay – it won't be perfect, but okay.

Nathaniel Clyne is back in the squad tomorrow. Borna Sosa has a minor muscle injury, so he should train with us next week, but he's not available.

Justin Devenny sometimes when you are in this situation, things happen that never happen, so we had a finishing exercise and he strikes the ball and then twists his ankle and partly ruptures his ligament in the ankle, so he will be out for three to four weeks. That’s the prognosis and so he also is not available. Adam Wharton is banned, so he’s suspended.

We are short of numbers but again, there will be a very tough and very hard-fighting group [at Forest], this is I can promise.

I know we will give our best. We will maybe find a little bit a different system, a different way to play. We don't have a tall, quick striker up front, so we have a few options.

Christantus Uche is one – he's a little bit different. We have Ismaïla Sarr who can play there.

We will find a good solution for us and as I mentioned, I promise we will do our best. We will have a very hard-working, hard-fighting group to get the result at Nottingham, and then let's see what Deadline Day on Monday brings.