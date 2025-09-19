Palace make the short trip to East London on Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles look to extend their unbeaten run – already a club record as a top-flight club – to 17 matches in all competition.
On the other side, however, this weekend's fixture marks West Ham’s third consecutive home London derby at the start of the Premier League season, following earlier defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Ahead of the derby clash, Glasner reflected on how Palace's new additions – Christantus Uche and Yeremy Pino – could fit into Palace’s attacking setup as the season progresses.