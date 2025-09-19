Since completing his move from Villarreal, Yeremy Pino has featured in all three league games for which he’s been eligible — coming off the bench against Aston Villa, and starting against newly promoted Sunderland and South London neighbours Millwall.

Pino has been deployed on both on the left and right of the attack. When asked which position suits him better, Glasner replied: “I know what suits him better, but we have to make a few compromises at the moment.

"So, of course, it was more or less the plan to play him on the half-left, and Ismaïla [Sarr] on the half-right, but Ismaïla isn't here.

“We played Daichi [Kamada] up front. Daichi prefers to play one deeper, where he has had the best performances for us.

"But in these circumstances, then we tried at the beginning, Justin Devenny there, now Romain [Esse].