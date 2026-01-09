On defending the FA Cup crown…

We want to win another trophy. This is our approach. It's not defending something, it's winning something.

We can't defend it because we already have won it. This trophy will stay forever in Crystal Palace history books. But it's adding another trophy – that's how we enter the FA Cup.

It’s not now talking about the final. This is the approach, how we enter every single competition: this is how we entered the EFL Cup. We lost in the quarter-finals. This is how we entered the Conference League. We're in the knockout stage.

This is how we enter the FA Cup. But we're just talking about Macclesfield, about the game tomorrow and winning it, and then take it game by game.

Of course, we want to extend the next FA Cup journey as long as possible. But I always say, don't make the second step before the first one.

The first one is now Macclesfield. As I mentioned, Astro and Non-League football. Maybe it's their match of the decade, so this is what we have to accept.

But on the other side, it's clear: if we go there, we have to win there. It depends on us. It depends on our attitude.

It depends on how we will play. And if we show our standards, we will win.