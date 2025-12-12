On reflections from the win over Shelbourne…

It was very pleasing. Honestly, I expected this because we know what the players are capable of.

Justin [Devenny], I think, played the first time as a right wing-back, inverted, and did well. Also, in the attack, [Christantus] Uche started his first game as a striker, and did well, of course, scoring a goal. We could manage all the minutes and, of course, celebrate a big win.

Overall, it was a good journey here to Ireland. We go back with a lot of confidence and with a lot of joy, looking forward to the City game.

On Manchester City’s midweek win over Real Madrid…

We watched them when they played at Fulham [a 5-4 win for City], because we had the next game against Fulham, and also their Real Madrid game away [a 2-1 win for City].

They’re very impressive, especially how they attack, how they create their chances, and how they score their goals. They scored two at Madrid, they scored five at Fulham, they scored three at home against Leeds. But on the other side, we could see that they are also giving opportunities to create chances and to score yourself. They conceded four against Fulham and conceded two against Leeds.

The challenge will be to control their attack. It's very, very fluid, especially now with [Rayan] Cherki, [Phil] Foden, [Jérémy] Doku in the dribbling, sometimes on the wing, and many players in the pocket with quick passes. And, of course, there’s always [Erling] Haaland being on the jump, making the runs and being in the box!

It will be a nice challenge for us. As I mentioned before, on the other side, I think we could see that they also will give us space that we can use to create chances on our own.

That's what we want to do. We want to score goals. If we want to win, we need to score, and that's what we will go for.