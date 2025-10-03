The Merseyside test comes hot on the heels of Thursday’s perfect start to the Conference League against Dynamo Kyiv – which made it a club record 19 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here is the view from the manager as the Eagles look to produce another big performance against the Toffees, the final match before October’s international break…

On team news...

“All the players have come back from Poland healthy. There was just one small question mark over Will Hughes.

“He had a knock on his quad, so it’s a little bit questionable, but it looks like he’ll be ok.”

“But everything with the trip went like we scheduled it, so that’s why we’ll train in the afternoon. Tomorrow we will go to Liverpool and prepare well.”