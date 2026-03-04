On reflections from Sunday’s loss at Old Trafford…

We took many positives from this game. But also on the other side, we could see what we can and have to improve. This is what we showed the players.

This is what we trained. I said it when we started in January in the front with new players to get each other known. Therefore, every game, every experience is helpful.

Now we are starting the crunch time in the UEFA Conference League. We are starting the crunch time in the Premier League. We are on top of it.

Everybody is in the best shape and we are in the best shape as a team. I think we are not there right now, but I feel we are going step by step into the right direction.

On Tottenham’s winless run of 10 games…

Of course, we know about their situation. The strange thing is that I think they were top eight in the Champions League.

I know they have had many injuries. The new manager [Igor Tudor], we don't know exactly how he will play: he played in a 3-5-2 against Arsenal and in a 4-4-2 against Fulham. I know him because he was Marseille's manager when we played them with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. They played in the 3-4-3 and very often mirrored their opposition.

I don't know exactly how their approach is. But yes, of course, they are under pressure.

We want to show a good performance there. That's the thing that we can influence, we can affect, and that's the most important part: to defend very well, having a good structure and also being confident like we started at Old Trafford.

I think we had a great start into the game [on Sunday], in possession, moving the ball quick, creating chances, playing a lot of the time in their half. And this is what we need at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well.