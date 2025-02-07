Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Eze would miss the cup tie, as he first revealed after the win at Manchester United, but there was better news in regards to the availability of Adam Wharton and Matheus França.

"It was the same as the week before with Chadi [Riad] and Cheicky [Doucouré] being out. Ebs [Eze] won’t be available. He won't train this week because the pain in his foot has to settle down.

"Chris Richards is sick, so he hasn’t trained until now. I hope that he will be back with us tomorrow, but I don't know if he can train yet. So there is a question there.

"Unfortunately, Eddie Nketiah got injured in the training yesterday, twisting his ankle – so there is a big question mark over whether he will be available. Joel Ward is still out.

"But on the other side, Adam Wharton looks very sharp and good in training, so he did excellent at the end of the Man Utd game and he looks like being very stable now, so he's available.

"For [Matheus] França, the original plan was to give him minutes with the under-21s. But now with Ebs and Eddie not available, it could be that he's in the squad for Monday night, this will be decided on Sunday.

Glasner also gave an update on defender Ben Chilwell's fitness after his deadline day arrival from Chelsea.

"It can be a big chance for him. He has to compete with Tyrick Mitchell, because he has had an excellent season for us, very consistent on a very high level.

"But he [Chilwell] is doing really well in training. But he is fit. Unfortunately, he couldn't take part in Chelsea's team training in January, team training is a little bit different, so we have to give him so days and maybe weeks.

"The plan is he will get minutes at Doncaster.”

