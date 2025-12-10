Read on for the key quotes from the manager's pre-match update, on the eve of our clash with Shelbourne FC.

On team news ahead of the game...

"JP [Mateta] and Daniel [Muñoz] stayed at home. So we have some bad news on Daniel Muñoz, he has to undergo surgery - knee surgery. So we're missing him for a few weeks.

"JP also needs to rest. He came back with a minor injury from the French national team, and we had to manage his knee the whole time.

"There was a little bit of swelling, and he just didn't feel well. He stayed at home as well.

"Then today, Jaydee Canvot came and he was unwell. So we had to send him home.

"He's also not here, so we're here with 15 players, plus three from our academy.

"But we're trusting every single one, and of course we want to win tomorrow's game, to get definitely qualified for the knockout stage, that's the big goal for tomorrow."