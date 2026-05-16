Whilst the Eagles will face Brentford in the afternoon in their final away Premier League game of 2025/26, the day will also one mark one to the year since Palace’s players wrote themselves into club immortality with a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley.

Palace’s first-ever piece of major silverware was a landmark moment which sent ripples around the footballing world, whilst yielding the club’s first-ever European campaign and – just three months later – another trophy at Wembley in the FA Community Shield.

And Glasner has revealed the date will live forever... in his phone calendar!

“In my calendar on the phone,” he told his pre-match press conference, “it’s 17th of May – the FA Cup final – and on the 18th of May, the Europa League final [I won with Eintracht Frankfurt] – so two big games.

“Then, hopefully, the 27th of May [the Conference League Final] will be the next one that I always remember, because with so many things going on, you forget about it!

“Of course I knew that it was the FA Cup Final [anniversary], because we played City on Wednesday, but I'm concentrated on Brentford and [Rayo] Vallecano right now, and next week we will add Arsenal.

“But definitely after the final game – 60 games played [this season], and my feeling is 812 press conferences, and 600 interviews! – I think I will have a look back… and be really pleased if I don't have to talk for two days!”