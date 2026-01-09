Glasner also told his players to embrace the opportunity of entering the FA Cup as title holders this year: “I think nobody will forget it.

“I said to the players, I didn't know it before, to be honest, but I think we have a special badge on the shirt. We will play with a special ball for the FA Cup winners.

“I told them, for me, this is a kind of responsibility you have, that you show your standards. It doesn't mean that you have to win it again, as you mentioned [the last time a team won it back-to-back was] 11 years ago or whatever [Arsenal in 2014 and 2015], but it is to show your standards.

“This is what I feel: not pressure, but responsibility. And I think this is what you always have. [If you] drop your standards or you are playing arrogant, then you get punished, and then you deserve to get punished, if you think, ‘we are the big ones and we don't respect them.’

“But I know my players, I know our team and I have no concerns that this will happen.

“We should show why we won it – that this was no gift, it was no coincidence. It was really hard work, it was great togetherness, it was great football – and this is what I want to show again, every single game.”

Macclesfield FC v Crystal Palace