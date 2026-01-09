- Watch the first part of Glasner's press conference here.
The Eagles’ defence of their FA Cup trophy begins in Cheshire on Saturday and, having already confirmed that Marc Guéhi would start – and JP Mateta would not travel with the squad – the Manager revealed further team news plans in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference.
Glasner confirmed that a number of Academy players would be involved, noting: “Many will go with us, and one or two will start, and we'll have a little bit of rotation.
“Marc will start, Adam [Wharton] will start and Yéremy Pino will start. Many who played in the last games will start. We need just to rotate a little bit, because we have to accept the schedule and we have a responsibility not to get injured players again.”
The Manager confirmed that youngster Rio Cardines is expected to return to first-team training in February, and Morocco defender Chadi Riad would play 45 minutes for the Under-21s against Chelsea on Saturday morning – his first match action in just shy of a year.