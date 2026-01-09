Where to watch Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on both TNT Sports and the BBC in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start at 11:30 GMT on TNT Sports 1, and 12:00 on BBC One, ahead of the 12:15 kick-off.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here for a list of international FA Cup broadcasters.

Could there be a replay?

As with last season, there are no replays in 'proper' rounds of the FA Cup.

Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.

How to listen to Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.