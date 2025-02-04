If the Eagles were to defeat the Seagulls at Selhurst Park, it would be the first time that Palace had completed a league double over their great rivals since the 1932/33 season, when both sides played in Division Three South.

In the two teams’ last meeting, Palace emerged 3-1 victors at the Amex Stadium – with Glasner explaining in his pre-match press conference earlier today: “I mentioned before: we played at Brighton, and it was their first home defeat [this season] because they were really doing well. They are really doing well, playing a very good season.

“When it's important for our fans, it means automatically that it's important for us. Joanne [Whittle, Head of PR and Media Relations] always briefs me very well, and I know [Palace] winning both league games hasn't been for about 90 years. The last time it was in the 1930s.

“I told the players: ‘You can write a chapter in the Crystal Palace history books when you win the derby’. This is what it means.

“[On Wednesday] we conceded our first away goal after seven away games. That just means what outstanding performances this group showed. Now, we’ve conceded one and it's the same.

“This group of players, with their attitude, with their spirit, they are able to write positive chapters in Crystal Palace history. This will always be in the books. I know, especially in England, how traditional England is.

“Also, I know this club. When you see players who played here 40 years ago, when they have a birthday, they are still announced on the website. It shows the relationship and how much this club relates to the players who were part of Crystal Palace history. This group and these players can achieve many positive things.

“Also, we had a very negative chapter: we had one of the worst starts in [Palace] history [going winless in our first eight games] – this season again as well. You see how close good and bad news are together.

“I think it just shows that it [to do the double over Brighton] would be something extraordinary. When we are talking, it motivates you. It was the Fulham game, entering this pitch, seeing our fans with the blue and red balloons, all this positive energy and having such a great weekend.

“Here it’s the same: achieving something special. I think this is what we all want. When it's always the same stuff every day, it starts to get boring.

“You always have to win the first game, then you have this chance, but obviously in the last 92 years, it never happened. We will try it. It doesn't mean it will happen, because it looks like it's not so easy, but we will try it, definitely.”