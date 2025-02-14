The attacking trio were all absent from the Eagles' 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers earlier in the week – with Nketiah also missing against Manchester United the previous week – but Glasner is expecting to have all three available at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

"There are no new issues, and all three are back," the manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference. "All three trained and are available for tomorrow."

Adam Wharton made his first start since October at the Eco-Power Stadium earlier this week, completing 62 minutes – and his manager confirmed he feels the midfielder is now fit enough to start.

"It was surprising he could play 60 minutes!" Glasner smiled. "Even then he said, ‘oh, come on, I’d like to play more!'

"He felt really well. He did well. He trained the whole week – no reaction on the load – and he's had a good week again. I think he’s ready and now, with the other players back, it’s maybe tough – but it's the best situation you can have as manager.

"We have him, Will Hughes and Jeff Lerma available in midfield. We have several options with our front three, the same with our wing-backs. We have a good situation at the moment, and we want to keep this for the next three months."

Ben Chilwell came off the bench to make his debut for the club against Doncaster, and Glasner said of the loanee: "For me, every player who is in the squad has to be able to start the game, otherwise it makes no sense.

"Ben is ready to start. That doesn’t mean that he starts [against Everton] because also T [Tyrick Mitchell] did well – it’s now to find the best mix. It's not that we now have to change everything.

"We’ve been quite successful the last weeks and we want to stay consistent, but it’s good to have options. There will be busier periods in the next months; now we have one more week until Fulham [away], but then the next three-game week comes up, so it's good to have many options."

