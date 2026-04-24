Wharton missed Monday night's 0-0 draw against West Ham in the Premier League, after he was withdrawn during the UEFA Conference League quarter-final away in Fiorentina.

But the England midfielder will be available when Glasner selects his team to face the Premier League holders, as Palace go searching for a fourth win against Liverpool this season.

Asked in his pre-match press conference about team news, the Palace Manager said: "Adam [Wharton] is good. He is fit and trained yesterday without any issues. So he’ll be available for Liverpool.

“All the others are the same, so we’ve got no new injury concerns, which is good news.

“Of course, two injuries we still have are Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand. So they will miss this game.”

The only player rated doubtful is Nathaniel Clyne, who would make his 250th club appearance if he featured against his former club at Anfield.

"One question mark we have is Nathaniel Clyne," added Glasner. "He will ill yesterday, but then was better in the evening. He’s being assessed at the moment. But hopefully he is available.”

Match Details

Liverpool v Crystal Palace