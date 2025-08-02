Speaking to local media after Friday’s final pair of 25/26 pre-season friendlies against FC Augsburg – a 3-1 win in the first match, thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta (two) and Ebere Eze; and a narrow 1-0 defeat, with a more youthful line-up, in the second – the Manager gave a positive assessment of the performances overall.

“I'm very satisfied with the first game,” Glasner noted. “It was a very, very good performance, creating lots of chances.

“They had chances and the penalty. Some legs were a bit tired. It was the first time that the team had played [the full] 90 minutes. We have had a few games, we've only been in training for 10 days or, like Chris Richards, one week. We had to be a bit considerate.

“But as I said, we had good chances, scored some nice goals. We were dangerous from set pieces and gave away very little defensively... I think we conceded a header in the first-half. The second game was a bit mixed at the back.

"But overall, I'm very satisfied with this double test. At the end of a really intense training camp, we had good tests – and taken a step forward.”