On Daichi Kamada…

Yes, it's how I know him and how I knew him. He's a great guy. He's a little bit quiet. He's not the loudest speaker in the dressing room. But he's so professional and he's always available.

He struggled at the beginning with the physicality of the Premier League like many, many others. I had a talk with the Chairman and he said he's been involved in the Premier League for more than a decade and much longer than I have and he said we usually say: ‘okay, it takes one year to adapt to the Premier League’, and now we expect him to adapt within one week or two weeks! We have to stay patient and always support the players.

This is the way we are working with our players, to support them as long as we see 100% effort in every single training, every single day to get all the support. And then, at the end, it's up to them.

But for us, we always knew and we always believed in Daichi that he has the quality to be a dominant Premier League player, and he shows it.

On Yéremy Pino and his attackers’ roles…

I think out of possession they have no freedom, so really zero freedom! Then it's all about patterns and that everybody can rely on each other.

But in possession, yes, we want it. When you are a Premier League player, when you are an international player, like all our attackers or many in any club, we also have to trust them that they can take right decisions on the pitch. We just want to show them spaces, areas, where they can show their quality.

With Yéremy, again, if we always put him into the last line, where he has the centre-back in his back, he loses his strengths because he's not the most physical player.

But with his intelligence and with his movement between the lines.. and also then, it was like Liverpool mirrored us. Then when he always stays in the same position, it's quite easy to get marked. And then we say, ‘OK, you are free. You don't always have to hold this position. But don't play like a centre-back or don't play like a full-back. So in these areas, you have freedom.

‘Between the lines, you can overload one side, you can be wide. If they close the middle, go wide, create an overload in wide areas. If there are gaps, like there was in the second goal, for example, then move more inside.’

And that's the freedom we give them. But of course, we don't want him to drop behind our centre-backs because we need these players in these areas where they can score goals.

I think also we could see that he was sometimes struggling with the physicality of the Premier League. But it's the same, like with Daichi. We support him because when you see how hard he was working at Liverpool, out of possession, how often he doubled up, how often he ran back and did his job in an excellent way, then we support him, so that's why I think at the end he got the benefit with an assist and a goal.