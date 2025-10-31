On Brentford…
Of course, I watched their last game against Liverpool because these were our next two opponents.
And I was impressed, honestly, with how they played, the energy they had, how quick they played in behind. The new pace they have, especially with Schade and Outtara.
Igor, the striker, after suffering an ACL injury when they signed him, shows that he's a goal scorer. He scored about 30 goals in Belgium as well. Damsgaard behind is very intelligent.
Great players always find the right moment to pass. All the others, it's a clear structure. Very, very physical. Also, now when they play Ajer as a left-back, that means many tall players, and then getting the game into the final third, of course, long throw-ins, set plays.
I'm quite impressed. Also, they have a good mix between pressing you high, very often in a man-to-man shape, and then dropping into a deep block and being very, very compact.
On the other side, it's a Premier League game. We expect a good challenge for us and a very intense game, like always.
But today, we were [training] 35 minutes on the pitch, but the players really looked great. And so we're with confidence and looking forward to this game.
On Palace’s style of play…
I just can tell the players what I'm believing in. I think every manager has what he's believing in, on the pitch, outside the pitch, in the locker room, how you want your environment.
And then I have to be authentic. I can't copy anybody else, and that's when I talk about identity. It's not just how we play on the pitch, it's our work ethic, how we deal with each other, how we support each other.
Here is a great group. When new players are arriving, for example, then JP [Mateta] sometimes takes them for dinner. These are all soft skills, but it helps you to feel well, to feel integrated. All this is, for me, identity.
I just think every successful company in the world has a corporate identity. And if you don't have it, maybe you can be successful, but I don't know how long, and especially, do you get the maximum success?
That's why I personally think it's important to have an identity, but that never means that, say, Oliver Glasner's identity is right and somebody else's identity is wrong. I just can be and tell the players and talk about my values and I don't expect anything I wouldn't live on my own and I wouldn't stand for.
That's why I think we have a great environment here, but therefore you need great players, great characters, great persons, and that's what we have.
