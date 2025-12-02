On what has changed since facing Burnley in his first game as Palace manager back in February 2024....

Yes it feels like a long time ago! How many games have I managed for Palace since then? I think it's more than 80. [83 to be exact]

It feels really far, far away. But of course I can remember Vincent Kompany was their manager and it was our first game at home at Selhurst. We had just two days of preparation and, of course, we managed to win 3-0.

That was a great start. A very warm welcome at Selhurst. I will always remember. But yes, it feels a long time ago.

On the job Scott Parker has done at Burnley...

Absolutely amazing. And I was really impressed because of course we watched also the Championship competition last year and they didn't concede goals.

It looked like they never concede goals. And I think they've broken the record for conceding the fewest goals in the Championship and having 30 clean sheets in the whole competition.

I also watched their game at Brentford now because it was on a Saturday and we played Sunday. It's similar like many games in the Premier League, small margins decided the game.

They conceded a penalty then they got themselves one and then it was one situation where Burnley took the lead.

Everything happened I think within the last 15 minutes before it was quite an open game. Tomorrow they are playing at home and I expect small margins to decide who takes the win.