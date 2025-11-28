On Tyrick Mitchell, who scored in Strasbourg…

I am really pleased with the goal yesterday, because the finish, the angle was not so easy.

We do this in training, we started in pre-season, getting him into this position and then having a clear idea what to do, not just to shoot, because very often you hit the goalkeeper's body, so either hitting the side netting on the far post, or short and high. These are the solutions.

It was an excellent finish yesterday, and he got the reward for working hard in training. He is there in these positions, it was his second goal this season, he had an amazing finish at West Ham, that brought us the win.

He is progressing. He is 26, and he is starting to enter his best ages and when you work hard, there is always space for improvement and I am always telling him that we are just supporting the players, they have to do it. T, with his mindset, with his work ethic, just gets every reward that he can get.

On Palace’s impressive defensive record in the league…

That’s our foundation, I mention this so often.

I think in this calendar year we have approximately conceded one goal per game in the Premier League and this is really tough with all the quality players and teams we are facing. That is a credit to all our defenders and goalkeepers, but on the other side, our defence is a team effort and if somebody doesn't do his job, we get a problem because we give the opposition some spaces, but usually they can't use these spaces because we solve it in different areas.

Sometimes, when we get a little bit sloppy or don't have this right aggression, we can get in trouble. Fortunately that doesn't happen very often and yes, it gives us a good feeling.

We also know that we need it. We are not a team that regularly scores three or four goals, so we know we need this foundation and we need everyone. I am very pleased how the players are working to keep the clean sheet and as I mentioned many, many games. In the FA Cup win, I think we just conceded one in the whole campaign and that is the foundation.

That is why we are always talking about this, like yesterday, it just makes no sense talking about missing chances, this happens and for me it is important that we create chances. We also know our defensive structure, in our defensive structure we prepare our attack and then we know if we do this well, but that is the foundation and the basics we will get and create our chances.

Let's say the two empty-net chances came from a pressing situation, from a defensive structure, but then it is of course to be ruthless and score from it, to get the reward, and of course this is what we still can improve.