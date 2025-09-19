“It’s outstanding what this group of players is doing”

I told the players and I gave all the credit to them. They deserve all the credit because they have to perform on the pitch and they have to get these results. For me, it is incredible and outstanding what this group of players is doing.

There was all the noise when it started, when all of a sudden Ebs [Eze] didn't play against Fredrikstad and then at Villa we were winning, and then having the noise at the end of the window, and having the players not here to train together.

They always keep working, they always keep believing with a great work ethic and a great spirit in the group. These players deserve all the credit because they are the ones who are performing, regardless if we have to make a few changes, regardless if we have an injury, regardless if we have to make a sub after 20 minutes, like it was in the Community Shield.

Really, huge, huge credit to the players for this.

“That’s incredible for every single side”

I think it's not just the unbeaten run In 2025, we have now had 32 games.I think we had 18 wins, 10 draws and four losses, so losing four of 32 in nine months… that's incredible for a Crystal Palace side, it's incredible for every single side. This is how this team is performing.

Again, it's them, with many different circumstances, big finals. Also, we had two heavy defeats within three days: at [Manchester] City and Newcastle. The rest is just two defeats.

We know when we play close to our top level as a team, not individually… also we know we can play better in the attack, we could be more efficient, bBut we know what we can rely on. Also, when you go, sometimes the stats tell you just part of the truth, not the whole truth. I think we conceded 28 goals in this 31 or 32 games. In two games [the defeats at City and Newcastle], we conceded 10.

That means in 30 games, we conceded 17 or 18 goals. This is our foundation. It's not too easy to score many goals against us. Of course, it's the back three. It's the goalkeeper, but you can see when Walter is in there, or with the wing-backs, we can change. It’s the whole team performance. They know exactly what to do.

The good thing is that we know that we can rely on the foundation. I think this is the reason for the run.