You have a striker, maybe you have three or four games where you don't score, you miss a few chances, and then you have three or four games where… when he scored the first goal it wasn't the biggest chance, but he just scored and made a 40-yard run and then just took the right decision and kicked the ball into the bottom corner.
The second goal was excellently assisted and we defended very deeply, Eddie Nketiah made the run and we got the penalty and then JP could score the second.
Again, he has already three goals this season. It's all fine, and going to London Stadium with a good feeling.
“Daichi has adapted to Premier League football”
He is adapted to Premier League football. I would like to quote my Chairman, when I was speaking about it: usually in England, everybody says ‘every new player needs about one season to get adapted to the Premier League’, and now we don't have the patience anymore! We think we get him in, and after two games he is adapted.
I think this happened with Daichi. You can see now with new players coming in from different leagues, they are struggling a little bit with the physicality, with the intensity. It's always talking about ‘what’s intensity?’ When you see the running data, it's no different to the other leagues, to Germany.
When you see now the Champions League games, it's not the difference, but it's the intensity of the duels. It's the referees letting the game run, no fouls. It means in many situations where you expect a foul… you can see many players who arrive in the Premier League, they lose the ball and they expect a foul. Then you see them sitting on the grass while the game is continuing.
Then you have to get used to it. You have to be stronger in the duels, or you have to find other solutions. If you're not the strongest one, play quicker, find quicker solutions. This is what happened with Daichi. He's such a great football player, such a technical player. He now finds quicker solutions.
He's not stronger than he was one year ago. He finds quicker solutions. He has now more confidence. He could see that he can compete at this level. At the beginning he had a lack of confidence, because he could see it doesn't really work what he was used to doing, he had to adapt his style.
The good players adapt. The good players develop. Then they show that they can play their role in the Premier League as well. This is what you can see with many, many, many players here.
This was Mo Salah. It was the first time in the Premier League. It was for Chelsea. It didn't really work out. Then he left the Premier League and came back. Now, in the last 10 years, he's one of the dominating players in the Premier League. It's not so easy.
I think that's the reason for Daichi as well.
Match Details
West Ham United v Crystal Palace