As a number of our international stars made their first appearances of the new season, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ebere Eze and Daniel Muñoz got the goals to round off a comprehensive display – and cap a second win from two pre-season matches so far.

The Eagles were sporting the Eagle Gold kit – launched yesterday, and now available to purchase online and in-store – for the first time in the match in West Sussex.

And they crowned the occasion fittingly with an impressive display, which served as further strong preparation for the fresh season ahead.

Check out the best shots of Eagle Gold in action for the first time, below!