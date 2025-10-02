Palace kick-off a six-match league phase campaign away to the Ukrainian Champions, with both sides coming into the contest full of confidence.

The Eagles are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, but Dynamo won their domestic league without losing last season across 30 games.

They are also unbeaten in their first seven league games of this season and regularly contest European football.

On the eve of the game, Guéhi said that while Palace are well aware of their opponent's capabilities, they are determined to make the Conference League campaign one to remember.

"To reiterate what the manager said," he said. "We know they are a very good side, and a very big club.

"We know they have a lot of big players; Brazhko, Yarmolenko and Popov the defender.

"So we know they have a lot of internationals in their team. We're expecting a tough game, but everyone is very excited.

"It's a really good opportunity for us, so I can't wait to play the game.

"I think when you've tasted success, you're definitely not satisfied and you do want more. I think every single player, every single person at the football club strives for more.

"It comes from the manager all the way down to the players, and we've seen what we can do.