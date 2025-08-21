But the goalkeeper, who played his part so memorably that glorious FA Cup final day, is looking forward to even more exciting days to come, including Thursday night.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of our Conference League play-off round first leg against Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park (20:00 BST kick-off) – for which tickets are still available to Season Ticket holders and Members – the England international said the match could mark the beginning of something of an adventure for the club.

“The reality is we're excited for the journey we're going to go on this season,” Henderson smiled. “Obviously, bringing European football to the fans for the first time in all these years is exciting for everyone involved with the club – and we're really looking forward to it.

“We’ve just got to go out and enjoy it. As we spoke about, we've earned the right to be in this competition now, and that's the normal for Crystal Palace's season.

"I think we've got to go out, express ourselves, give the best versions of ourselves, carry out the plans put in place – and I'm sure we'll have a great competition.”