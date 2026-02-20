After the Eagles were unable to add to their first-half opener from Ismaïla Sarr – despite dominating possession and the shot count – the Crystal Palace captain admitted his side’s frustration to be pegged back by Karlo Abramovic’s equaliser for the Bosnian champions, but says there is all to play for in SE25 next Thursday.

Henderson said: “The first-half we started the game really well, on the front foot. We made runs in behind and utilised that space.

“Obviously we worked hard to get the goal. It's always difficult to get that first goal, but obviously we got the breakthrough and it was disappointing not to add more.

“[For Zrinjski’s equaliser] we got caught on the break. They did well to get back into the game, but it was sort of our forced error that they capitalised on, so it's disappointing not to take the win back to Selhurst.

“It's half-time now, so it's all level. We’re looking forward to the return leg at home next week.”