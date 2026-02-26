Named the new Palace captain last month, tonight Henderson will make his 100th appearance for the club as he takes his place in goal against Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League. On Sunday, he kept his 25th clean sheet for the Eagles, also saving a penalty in that vital win over Wolves.

Over his century of games, the Palace No. 1 has already helped the club to two trophies, a first-ever European campaign and a record Premier League points total.

Tonight he skippers the side at Selhurst Park in a European tie for the first time, as the Eagles look to keep alive our hopes of more silverware.

From a recent interview, here’s what the role and the club means to Henderson...

“It’s a real honour for me to captain this football club. I’m delighted to take that responsibility on, not that anything changes.